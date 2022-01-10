Lions.. as you know, I began recommending to buy Bitcoin when it hit around 3K. I said buy it again at 5K, again at 10K, again at 20K, and most recently at 41K a while back.

Today Bitcoin, as I am writing this, sits at just about 40K, below my last buy suggestion.

As you also know, as one of my TOP trends for 2022 I said “expect EXTREME volatility in th…