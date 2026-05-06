Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Gaziboman's avatar
Gaziboman
4h

Maybe I just have anal glaucoma because my ass doesn’t see an end to this madness.

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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
4h

Why would Iran trust anything the US has to offer? US has pissed backwards on every so called deal.

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