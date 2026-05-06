Lions. Iran is still reviewing the proposal-memo.

BUT… the key US demands remain unresolved, as in no change from before the first bomb dropped.

Specifically, Iran suspending its nuclear program and reopening the strait.

So understand what this really means. This is not “mission accomplished.”

This is a one-page framework that could end, or pause the war for 30 days first, then push the issues into a follow-on negotiation period.

Lions. If the war ends while the nuclear issue, the strait, sanctions relief, frozen assets, missiles, proxies, and uranium stockpiles remain unsettled, then what we have is just a political off-ramp for Trump.

THATS ALL.

Trump gets to claim victory. Iran gets time. Markets get relief.

IF Iran publicly accepts, and they would be nuts not to, the strait normalizes, and the blockade pressure fades.

GM