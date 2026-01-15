Gregory’s Newsletter

Garrett Kensler
1h

I quit my job and dropped out of the job market half a year ago. I couldn't eat the shit slave wages while my employers were gaslighting me that I was rich making only $50,000-$65,000 a year. I know that one has to make around $200,000 a year to be considered middle class now. I won't let the dipshit corpos rape and gaslight me anymore. I have been trading longs for 7 years. Now it's time to up my game and start options trading. I am funding my Tasty Trade account as we speak. Thank you Gregory for motivating me to do so. You have made a lion out of me!

NorwichGrad
2h

Greg,

I did some math stuff on my own. I'm an engineer so I think about things from a mathematical standpoint every now and then.

I asked the question: When will the dollar become mathematically worthless? We all know it's practically there.

So I did the following:

Use pre 1964 dime as gauge and comparison to $100. Because a dime is 0.001 of a 100 dollars.

A 1964 dime contains 0.07 silver. Based on today's price of $90, a silver dime has value of $6.3.

But we all know silver and gold have been manipulated. We all know silver is still vastly undervalued.

So mathematically, when the pre-1964 dime hits $100. THAT IS WHEN THE DOLLAR BECOMES WORTHLESS. Because that tells us that the current $100 bill has the purchasing power of a silver dime.

Then I looked at the USDEBTCLOCK.ORG data.

At the moment, based on the M2 money supply, silver to dollar ratio is $1,189. This means that assuming we hit $1,189 per ounce of silver, pre-1964 dime will be worth $83.23.

THEN IT HIT ME. WHEN WILL THE PRE 1964 DIME HIT $100 BASED ON USDEBTCLOCK?

The answer is when the silver to dollar ratio becomes $1428.

We are not that far from collapsing. You've been saying this. But this was a different approach I took independently.

Just thought I would share.

Thanks as always for your work.

