(Reuters)-The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits fell in early January to a 1½-month low and dropped below the key 200,000 threshold for only the second time in a year, possibly providing a sign of improvement in a frail U.S. labor market.

Initial jobless claims slid by 9,000 to 198,000 in the seven days ended Jan. 10, the government said. The figure is seasonally adjusted.

Lions…

Let’s again call out the PROPAGANDA.

198k seasonally adjusted initial claims sounds like “strength,” Right? But its a deception.

The key tell is what Reuters flagged RIGHT IN THE ARTICLE! Unadjusted claims actually rose (+32k)

LIONS… AS ALWAYS WE WATCH FOR WAS ISN’T IN THE HEADLINE.

GM