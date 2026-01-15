BREAKING DATA AND ITS MORE PROPAGANDA. Here Is The Proof...
From Greg M
(Reuters)-The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits fell in early January to a 1½-month low and dropped below the key 200,000 threshold for only the second time in a year, possibly providing a sign of improvement in a frail U.S. labor market.
Initial jobless claims slid by 9,000 to 198,000 in the seven days ended Jan. 10, the government said. The figure is seasonally adjusted.
Lions…
Let’s again call out the PROPAGANDA.
198k seasonally adjusted initial claims sounds like “strength,” Right? But its a deception.
The key tell is what Reuters flagged RIGHT IN THE ARTICLE! Unadjusted claims actually rose (+32k)
LIONS… AS ALWAYS WE WATCH FOR WAS ISN’T IN THE HEADLINE.
GM
I quit my job and dropped out of the job market half a year ago. I couldn't eat the shit slave wages while my employers were gaslighting me that I was rich making only $50,000-$65,000 a year. I know that one has to make around $200,000 a year to be considered middle class now. I won't let the dipshit corpos rape and gaslight me anymore. I have been trading longs for 7 years. Now it's time to up my game and start options trading. I am funding my Tasty Trade account as we speak. Thank you Gregory for motivating me to do so. You have made a lion out of me!
Greg,
I did some math stuff on my own. I'm an engineer so I think about things from a mathematical standpoint every now and then.
I asked the question: When will the dollar become mathematically worthless? We all know it's practically there.
So I did the following:
Use pre 1964 dime as gauge and comparison to $100. Because a dime is 0.001 of a 100 dollars.
A 1964 dime contains 0.07 silver. Based on today's price of $90, a silver dime has value of $6.3.
But we all know silver and gold have been manipulated. We all know silver is still vastly undervalued.
So mathematically, when the pre-1964 dime hits $100. THAT IS WHEN THE DOLLAR BECOMES WORTHLESS. Because that tells us that the current $100 bill has the purchasing power of a silver dime.
Then I looked at the USDEBTCLOCK.ORG data.
At the moment, based on the M2 money supply, silver to dollar ratio is $1,189. This means that assuming we hit $1,189 per ounce of silver, pre-1964 dime will be worth $83.23.
THEN IT HIT ME. WHEN WILL THE PRE 1964 DIME HIT $100 BASED ON USDEBTCLOCK?
The answer is when the silver to dollar ratio becomes $1428.
We are not that far from collapsing. You've been saying this. But this was a different approach I took independently.
Just thought I would share.
Thanks as always for your work.