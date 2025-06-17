Lions!!!!
Christine Lagarde just made a push to elevate the Euro. Lagarde is pushing to bolster the euro as a reserve-currency alternative to the dollar.
Why Lagarde sees a new "Global Euro Moment."
Lagarde clearly sees the fracturing world order, just as we do…
Current US policy is fractured, full of uncertainty, and the dollar’s recent slide has created …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.