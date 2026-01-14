BREAKING: Fed "Beige Book" Report Out.
From Greg M
Fed. Inflation pressure moving higher across the country as the year ended, according to the Federal Reserve’s periodic view of the economy, known as the beige book. “Cost pressures due to tariffs were a consistent theme across all districts” the report said.
Several businesses that initially absorbed tariff-related costs were beginning to pass them on the customers as pre-tariff inventories became depleted, or as pressure on prices grew more acute, the report said.
At this point … My Shock Face is permanent!
Just bought file folders, wow have they jumped in price. And oh joy, the needed plumbing repair materials have jumped significantly due to tariffs.