Lions…

U.S. GDP Contracts. The Death Certificate Has Been Signed

Lions… it’s official. The United States economy is no longer “slowing” it’s SHRINKING, AND WE SAW IT COMING!

The latest GDP data from this morning confirms what we’ve been warning: the system is collapsing in plain sight.

The Collapse is Not Coming. It’s Here. Real GDP has contracted. This economy is not “cooling.” It’s dead and buried, propped up only by lies, market manipulation, and central bank games.

The illusion of growth is OVER.

What Does This Mean? Consumer Demand Is Gone. Real wages falling. Credit maxed out. Households are breaking and spending is collapsing. Small Business Is Gasping for Air. The real economic engine is dying in silence, with no lifeline in sight.

Lions… This system is done. The real economy is GONE. What comes next is pain, deception, and desperation.” We are the roaring few who saw it coming, and we will lead the many through the storm.

Huge love.

GM