Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keithhayle's avatar
Keithhayle
Apr 30

Thank you Greg for keeping us all informed. Telling us like it is. We all appreciate all you do for us. God bless you brother.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eric Marshall's avatar
Eric Marshall
Apr 30

Get away from Babylon and it's money as fast as you can.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
74 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture