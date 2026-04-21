Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Gaziboman's avatar
Gaziboman
1h

I must have Anal Glaucoma because my ass can’t see a deal here.

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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
42m

If bullshit was music tRump would be a symphony orchestra!

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