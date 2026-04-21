Lions… and here we go again.

Same actor, same script, same fairytale… float a “great deal” headline right before the deadline, goose stocks, calm crude… and hope nobody notices there is still no hard proof, no real commitment, and no choke point cleared.

This is again perception management PROPAGANDA in real time with better lighting!

And the market keeps buying it like a drunk buying one more round on a maxed-out credit card.

GM