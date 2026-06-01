BREAKING.... Trump Says: "Oil Prices Will Be Dropping Like A Rock." Doesn't Care About Oil Prices.
From Greg M
(CNBC)- Trump said in a Truth Social post Monday afternoon, today, that he “had a very productive call” with Netanyahu.
Trump said he wasn’t worried about oil prices, which spiked following the report earlier Monday in Iranian state media.
“I think the oil will be dropping like a rock in the very near, you know, the very near distance,” Trump said. “I don’t care about oil prices.” Trump said.
How are oil prices going to drop if he doesn’t care about them? lol That’s a major contradiction.
He’s a sex slave to the market.