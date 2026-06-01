Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
1h

How are oil prices going to drop if he doesn’t care about them? lol That’s a major contradiction.

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1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
TicLvr's avatar
TicLvr
1h

He’s a sex slave to the market.

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1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
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