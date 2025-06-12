Share this postGregory’s NewsletterBREAKING... U.S. Jobless claims at 8-month high. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBREAKING... U.S. Jobless claims at 8-month high. From Greg MGregory MannarinoJun 12, 202510Share this postGregory’s NewsletterBREAKING... U.S. Jobless claims at 8-month high. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareBREAKING... U.S. Jobless claims at 8-month high. What is the REAL solution? Click HERE:10Share this postGregory’s NewsletterBREAKING... U.S. Jobless claims at 8-month high. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2SharePreviousNext