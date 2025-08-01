Trump has fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) after the abysmal jobs report, blaming her, not the crumbling economy he helped engineer.
This isn’t about accountability. This is scapegoating. This is damage control. This is theater.
The White House is scrambling to preserve a false narrative of strength, growth, and stability… But realit…
