Lions..
I just wanted to bring this to your attention.
Last Friday, and again in the video I just did below, I said “Buy or Die.”
Well…….You would not BELIEVE the amount of negative emails I got after making my Buy or Die statement.
This is the bottom line…
For literally YEARS, as a part of our core strategy, I have been advocating to BUY THE DIPS IN EVERY…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.