Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheMeatTrapper's avatar
TheMeatTrapper
Apr 23, 2020

It ended, not with a bang, but with a wimper.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Marwan23's avatar
Marwan23
Apr 23, 2020

Hey greg shall we close our MSFT early buy? Its tanking hard

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture