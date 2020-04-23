The Federal Reserve is in the process of “buying it all.” Cities and States across America are either already bankrupt, or close to it, and YES, The Federal Reserve will be issuing loans to them.

The Fed, now the new World Central Bank, is issuing trillions to other central banks around the globe- effectively “dollarizing” them.

This is an unprecedented world take-over on an epic scale. If you know my work then you have heard me say that The Fed. FINAL SOLUTION is to OWN IT ALL.. To be the lender and buyer of last resort..

Well… they are there.

GM