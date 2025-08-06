TODAY’S HEADLINE.

CNBC-Trump raises India tariffs to 50% over Russian oil purchases. President Donald Trump implemented an additional 25% tariff on India, days after he already imposed a 25% levy on the major trading partner. “I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” Trump said in an executive order. Trump signaled Tuesday that he would be raising tariffs on India “very substantially over the next 24 hours, because they’re buying Russian oil, they’re “fueling the war machine,” according to an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” But… Trump is also supplying weapons to Ukraine, “fueling the war machine.”

Let’s look at this… briefly.

TRUMP’S TARIFFS ON INDIA NOW 50% OVER RUSSIAN OIL PURCHASES FOR “SUPPORTING THE WAR MACHINE.”

THE OBVIOUS HYPOCRISY… Trump is funneling BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars into weapons, ammo, drones, and satellite intel for Ukraine.

Thoughts? Comments?

