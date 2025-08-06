Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RFk's avatar
RFk
3h

Insanity on another level!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Poisoned's avatar
Poisoned
3h

Ain't that the classic way to act? Do something wrong, and then point the finger and yell at someone else for doing the same? Pitiful distraction attempt for those with realize, but the blind read only brail.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
97 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture