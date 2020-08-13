My BEAUTIFUL Lions! I want you on the right side of this market so pay attention.. If the market starts to "price in" a Biden win expect stocks to rise into the election.. Then if he does win, expect a "sell the news" moment. As always I will keep you updated..
GM
For you traders who believe Biden cannot win, well its simple for you. Look for shorting op…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.