Lions and friends…
The 10yr yield is spiking, and I do not like it… Moreover, on the back of this the stock market is dropping.
As you know, FOR YEARS! I have spoken about this very thing happening- that there would come a time when an uncontrolled sell-off in the debt market would occur which would crush global stock markets.
IN MY OPINION A DROP OF 80% W…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.