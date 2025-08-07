Lions…
When truth itself becomes a threat to power, when reporting economic pain becomes a punishable offense, you are witnessing the ritual silencing of the Watchmen. Fabricated economic strength has now become national policy.
And you thought is was bad before with the #FAKE data? You have not seen ANYTHING yet…
What’s obviously next…
Censorship of Data …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.