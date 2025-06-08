Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregory Mannarino's avatar
Gregory Mannarino
12h

Lions... is there any way I can get you to share this? Please let me know. GM

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Ol Hickory's avatar
Ol Hickory
13h

I don’t know if it’s worth fighting for money anymore. Caesar is always gonna take what belongs to him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 replies
108 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture