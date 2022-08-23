This is a report from from S&P Global on the US economy….
The U.S. economy contracted in July as manufacturing output dropped modestly and the service sector recorded a sharp decline in activity, data from a purchasing managers survey showed Tuesday.
The S&P Global Flash Composite Output Index fell to 45.0 in August from 47.7 in July. The rate of decline …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.