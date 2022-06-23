Lions and friends!

I’m so excited.

As many of you know, I am in the process of having my 1968 Plymouth Barracuda restored.. it has been in the shop for nearly a YEAR! Complete nut and bold rotisserie restoration.

Below is a snapshot of the engine.

This is a Gen II 426 Hemi stroked to 480 cubic inches. Full drag race engine.

I just wanted to share this with …