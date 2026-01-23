Chill Lion Vibes. Enjoy!From Greg MGregory MannarinoJan 23, 202670517ShareLions…I listen to this often, so I n I would like to share with you.Let I know what you think.GM70517SharePreviousNext
I wanna share some credentials to you Greg, of how early on you were. This was you, recommending buying gold and silver, at approximately $1200/$17. Few people were so early out recommending this. Respect!!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=goHQgo7YtrA
I listen to this (and others like it) when I get stressed and need something to calm my soul.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9munH2Gvno