Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Magnus Ericsson's avatar
Magnus Ericsson
5h

I wanna share some credentials to you Greg, of how early on you were. This was you, recommending buying gold and silver, at approximately $1200/$17. Few people were so early out recommending this. Respect!!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=goHQgo7YtrA

Reply
Share
12 replies
The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
5h

I listen to this (and others like it) when I get stressed and need something to calm my soul.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9munH2Gvno

Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture