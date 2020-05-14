HIGHLY SPECULATIVE BUY ALERT.
CHK --- is a HIGHLY speculative buy here.
Play suggestion: buy $10 calls here which expire.... January 2021… I also suggest a VERY SMALL INITIAL position…… This position has MAJOR risk.
READ THIS IN ITS ENTIRETY.
The timing of these alerts is important! Please check the date.
For added guidance, back up my alerts with The B…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.