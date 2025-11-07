CHOKEPOINT... FYI (Coincidence?)
From Greg M
Lions…
The timing of this? No accident… Thanksgiving. (The Most Traveled Time of The Year).
Just this morning I sent this out to you, click- CRISIS. CASH. CONTROL (The Operating Model Of The U.S.)
In that paper I covered
I went on to say…
They choose the pretext/narrative, (already selected beforehand). This pretext/narrative is then packaged and sold to the public as “safety, stability, national security, climate,” whatever polls best. SAME PATTERN EVERY SINGLE TIME.
Next…
They sync the narrative. Statistics re-based/faked. MSM “experts” round-table discussions = misinformation.
Then…
They open the “money pipes.” Emergency facilities created, backstops, QE-in-disguise etc.
Then…
They attach controls… (In this case. Airports), people don’t push back.
Well…
Here it is… in REAL TIME.
GM
I feel a enhanced ‘Patriot’ Act in our near future Greg
There was an android on “Lost in Space” that could only say, CrushKillDestroy. It’s like he’s in charge. UnLuckily, they have the Genius act ready to go.