Lions…

The timing of this? No accident… Thanksgiving. (The Most Traveled Time of The Year).

Just this morning I sent this out to you, click- CRISIS. CASH. CONTROL (The Operating Model Of The U.S.)

In that paper I covered

I went on to say…

They choose the pretext/narrative, (already selected beforehand). This pretext/narrative is then packaged and sold to the public as “safety, stability, national security, climate,” whatever polls best. SAME PATTERN EVERY SINGLE TIME.

Next…

They sync the narrative. Statistics re-based/faked. MSM “experts” round-table discussions = misinformation.

Then…

They open the “money pipes.” Emergency facilities created, backstops, QE-in-disguise etc.

Then…

They attach controls… (In this case. Airports), people don’t push back.

Well…

Here it is… in REAL TIME.

GM