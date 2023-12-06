Lions and friends!

Tomorrow night 12/7/23, at Bradenton Motorsports Dragway I will be running my 2017 COPO Camaro (pictured below) against Andrew, Tesla Plaid Channel, Tesla Plaid.

Gates open at 5:30PM if you can make the actual race(s).

If you cannot make the actual races, Andrew is going to post the races on his channel, click on the highlighted link a…