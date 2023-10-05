Lets throw out a hypothetical situation.
You are a US citizen and some “unforeseen” event occurs, an “accidental” chemical release or attack, a nuclear “accident,” or intentional detonation of a nuclear device, another bioweapon. Or perhaps a complete economic collapse, leaving store shelves empty, no fuel/gasoline, the grid goes down, no access to cash,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.