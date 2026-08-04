“THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE”AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Lions… this is AN ULTIMATUM MASKING A WAR WASHINGTON FAILED TO WIN.

Make it up. President Trump has issued Iran yet another “last chance.”

Trump says negotiations are happening “right now.” (IRAN SAYS THEY ARE NOT).

The clown Trump has ZERO/ NO…. WAY LESS THAN ZERO CREDIBILITY ON ANY LEVEL.

Trump has threatened Iran’s leadership with “decapitation” and warned that a massive military strike could follow.

Iran says………. no negotiations with the US are taking place or even scheduled.

So. How many “last chances” can Iran have?

Lets see. In March, Trump postponed threatened attacks against Iran’s electrical infrastructure because he claimed productive talks were occurring. Iran denied that such talks had begun.

Again in April, Trump called a Tuesday deadline final and threatened Iran’s bridges and power plants… Then less than two hours before that deadline expired, Washington accepted a two week ceasefire.

Then in June, Trump again threatened major strikes… and then called them off while claiming diplomatic progress that Iran had not publicly confirmed.

Now, in August, Iran has been given another “last chance.”

It’s clown show theater.

GM