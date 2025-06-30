Lions…
I recently published a piece on both of these crime syndicates, BUT I wanted to do a more through breakdown for you… so here it is.
GM
“Both the COMEX and NYMEX are a crime scene.” Am I just making that up? YOU DECIDE…
EXPOSING THE COMEX & NYMEX… The Futures Market Scam.
WHO ARE THEY?
COMEX = The Commodities Exchange (part of CME Group), used to set pr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.