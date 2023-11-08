Lions and friends... with commodity prices, the action we are seeing now. 3 days ago (prior to it happening), I posted this (below). This segment was taken from a publication titled: More Central Bank Currency and Debt Manipulation. AND THE GREATEST TRANSFER OF WEALTH IN HISTORY.
"What the Federal Reserve will accomplish here, along with other central ba…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.