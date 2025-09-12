Headline.
Lions…
This freefall economy IS, by design, is doing exactly what its supposed to do… A MIDDLE CLASS WIPEOUT.
Households are tapped… real wages lag cumulative price rises. Cash buffers thinned… savings rate low AND dropping. Consumption… softer discretionary spending. Poor prospects for job seekers…. labor market cratering.
The middle class need…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.