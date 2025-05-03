Lions. This is one of Babylon’s oldest and most effective tools, used to control, confuse, and ultimately enslave the minds of the people.

CONTROL THROUGH CONTRADICTION.

We see this every day. This concept is ancient, its as old as time itself. And this isn’t just manipulation. This is warfare by way of logic-destruction.

How it works.

People are fed two opposing “truths” at once, as a deliberate way to cause confusion, DIVISION! And the most IN OUR FACE example is the two party political system here in the US. Lets expose it together.

Control by Contradiction: The Two-Party Deception.

“Pick a side. Left or right. Liberal or conservative. Democrat or Republican.”

But the truth? It’s the same beast. The same masters. The same agenda. They give you a stage show of opposition, shouting, debating, grandstanding, while behind the curtain… the wars stay funded, the surveillance state expands, and the people stay divided



They say. “You’re free! You voted!” But all you did was choose the color of your chain.

One promises safety through control. The other promises freedom while serving the same machine. And what happens? The people war with each other, while the elite feast on the distraction.

The Contradiction Becomes the Cage. “Your voice matters!” But it changes nothing. “They’re polar opposites!” Right VS Left. But are they?

But they both serve central banks, military contractors, surveillance tech, and corporate overlords. “They hate each other!” But behind closed doors they toast champagne at the same galas. It’s not a battle, it’s a script.

(And the masses themselves, We The People, become actors in a play without even knowing it).

Truth. Any system that demands loyalty above truth is Babylon in disguise.

The two-party system isn’t freedom. It’s ritual theater designed to keep you invested in your own oppression. Its a vulture with two wings, red and blue, flying over a ballot box chained to a puppet master’s hand.

The Psychological Impact. Cognitive dissonance. The brain’s discomfort when forced to contemplate two opposing beliefs. Decision fatigue. Too many conflicting “facts” leads to apathy. Dependence on authority. When truth is too confusing, people turn to anyone who claims to have the answers. This is how totalitarianism hides in plain sight.

HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT. Other Examples

Science & Health. “Trust the science!” Then: “Science evolves. Masks work. No they don’t. Yes they do. Trust us again.” People give up on critical thinking and surrender to the “experts.”

Media. “This is the most free country in the world!” But you are censored for speaking truth, fact-checked into silence, de-platformed for asking questions.

So then people self-censor… because “freedom” is now weaponized.

Economics. “Inflation is down!” But prices are higher than ever, wages stagnant, real purchasing power collapsing.

Contradiction = confusion.

Confusion = control.

Tech & AI. “Elon Musk… AI is dangerous. It could destroy humanity.” But, “Let it control your car, your finances, your body, your future.”

They push fear and reliance at the same time creating compliance through contradiction.

More On Government. “Your vote matters!” Yet the system is openly rigged, lobbied, controlled by financial dynasties. People keep showing up to the ritual, but believe in it less and less. That tension breaks the soul.

Why It Works. Because humans are wired to seek clarity. But when clarity is denied long enough submission feels like peace. And that’s the trap! “If I just stop thinking… I stop hurting.” That’s how spiritual control is won without chains.

Solution… How We Fight Back!

We name the contradiction. We call it out. HOLD PEOPLE TO ACCOUNT! (Sound familiar? I have been saying this for YEARS).

We don’t try to resolve their lies, we expose them.

GM