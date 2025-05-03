Gregory’s Newsletter

Ol Hickory
May 3

“We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false." - William J. Casey, CIA Director

Jack P
May 3Edited

So what does one do other than become apathetic towards the entire system? 90% of those people on January 6 didn’t do a damn thing wrong, but they showed the world that they will put you UNDER the jail for any dissent. Most of the people don’t even know what they are fighting. People are installed into congress indefinitely and certainly don’t represent you or I such as Maxine Watters who has been there for 40 years representing places like Compton and Inglewood. A start would be a 1 term limit in congress, but it will never be proposed for a popular vote and these parasites won’t vote themselves out. My generation is too old to partake in a revolution and the younger generations are too stupid, lazy, and indoctrinated. I don’t see any recourse other than look out for yourself and try to survive which is a terrible way for society to operate.

