As the 10yr. Yield approaches 1%, I am NOT considering opening up new core positions. Honestly, My Lions and myself have so vastly outperformed the market that it makes no sense. I literally do run this newsletter, now 41,000 strong, like a massive hedge fund FREE for anyone who wants to join. Does not get any better that that.
Please encourage others t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.