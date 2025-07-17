Corporate Stablecoins Controlled by the Fed... (This IS A NIGHTMARE Becoming Real).
From Greg M
Lions…
Corporate Stablecoins Controlled by the Fed. THIS is what passed the House last night while everyone is being distracted.
This is in reality A WORST CASE SCENERIO… We would have been better off with a direct CBDC.
Why?
1. Illusion of Choice… Total Control.
These corporate stablecoins masquerade as “free market innovation,” giving people the illusion t…
