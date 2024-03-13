Lions and friends…
CORRECTION... In my pre-market report today, below, I stated that the US is sending a new $300 billion weapons package to Ukraine. I misspoke, its $300 million... with that, I hope that you do realize that it may as well be $300 billion, as this $300 million is just yet another installment in the grand scheme as the financing for more …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.