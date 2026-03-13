Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
32m

I waiting for my refund from DOGE and Costco just on the outside door to the entrance of my Unicorn breeding shed.

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MG's avatar
MG
35m

Who didn’t see this coming? Costco didn’t pay those tariffs, customers did. So a bit of Karma for Costco suing the government to recoup tariffs. What goes around, comes around!

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