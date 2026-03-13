Costco Members Are Suing For A Tariff Refund. (How About Those DOGE Checks?)
From Greg M
Lions..
Trump failure personified again. IN PLAIN SIGHT.
Costco members may be waiting a long time.
See… importers come first, before the consumer, and even if Costco gets money back, customers still have to win a second argument over how that money should be returned…
Oh! And how about those DOGE checks…. WHICH WE SAID FROM DAY ONE WOULD NEVER HAPPEN… AS WE ALSO CALLED OUT DOGE AS A FRAUD ALSO SINCE DAY ONE? Yeah, they are in the same drawer as the refunds.
All just headline theater to pacify those who will believe, well anything.
GM
I waiting for my refund from DOGE and Costco just on the outside door to the entrance of my Unicorn breeding shed.
Who didn’t see this coming? Costco didn’t pay those tariffs, customers did. So a bit of Karma for Costco suing the government to recoup tariffs. What goes around, comes around!