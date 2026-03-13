Lions..

Trump failure personified again. IN PLAIN SIGHT.

Costco members may be waiting a long time.

See… importers come first, before the consumer, and even if Costco gets money back, customers still have to win a second argument over how that money should be returned…

Oh! And how about those DOGE checks…. WHICH WE SAID FROM DAY ONE WOULD NEVER HAPPEN… AS WE ALSO CALLED OUT DOGE AS A FRAUD ALSO SINCE DAY ONE? Yeah, they are in the same drawer as the refunds.

All just headline theater to pacify those who will believe, well anything.

GM

