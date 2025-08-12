And this is what they are allowing us to know…

Lions…

Core CPI, the key inflation gauge that strips out food and energy, just saw its biggest jump in 6 months.

This isn’t random… weak growth, higher prices, and no way out without more economic pain. No comedy of errors got us here.

Bottom line…EVEN THIS NUMBER, AS BAD AS IT IS, DOES NOT REFLECT THE TRUTH… WHICH IS ORDERS OF MAGNITUDE WORSE.

We must watch reality, not Babylon’s spreadsheet.

Stay sharp.

GM