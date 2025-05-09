CRASH??? (GOLDMAN SACHS WARNS ON THE STOCK MARKET...) SHOULD WE BE WORRIED? Mannarino
From Greg M
The next Jesuit pope is 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Prevost - Pope Leo XIV
By:Martin Vrijland
Date:
May 9, 2025
As of last night, then, we have a new pope - for as long as it lasts. That new pope is Cardinal Robert Prevost and henceforth calls himself Pope Leo XIV. He is said to be a Jesuit, he is said to have protected a pedophile priest, is for the woke agenda and for open borders, anti Trump, pro Democrats and for the Chinese branch of the Catholic Church colluding with the CCP (Chinese Communist Party). That is the list that again Alex Jones of Infowars.com comes up with and then we know it is all part of the game towards the launch of Messiah Trump.
What's the problem with Jesuits? Well, Pope Francis was the first Jesuit pope. The Jesuits are a kind of obscure secret society that allegedly took over the Catholic Church through infiltration into positions of power. Pope Francis allegedly appointed the necessary Cardinals this way. Oh well, of course it is all part of the game, which ignores the realization that the whole concept of the Church is already dark in itself. The idea of "the Church has been hijacked by the Jesuits" is part of the game of the "good guys" against the "bad guys," within which the Jesuit order must represent Satanic evil so that soon the great purification can take place.
See, Trump presents himself as the one who is totally against the woke LGBT agenda, while his own "daughter" Lara Trump is overwhelmingly a converted man. Trump is the one who has to come out as the savior on all fronts via the Problem, Reaction, Solution game, while those who are paying close attention can see that all parties are serving the same agenda behind the scenes, where one party gets to lay out the problem for the Problemphase in the Problem, Reaction, Solution game, so that the reaction can be provoked and fueled, and then the other party gets to provide the solution.
That game is always and everywhere played at all levels. And so now we have a pope who is supposedly on the Democrats' side. What is remarkable is that you hear so-called Vatican expert Leo Zagami saying in the video below with Alex Jones that the new pope would be a pedophile protector. As far as I am concerned, that fits into the picture of the image of an evil satanic deepstate that is to be cleaned up by savior Trump in the near future. This is the image that the masses need to be made aware of in the near future.
So a Cardinal from Jerusalem was not chosen, as I wrote earlier, but a Cardinal who fits into the Problem, Reaction, Solution game toward launching Trump as Messiah. And although Trump now appears to be anti-LHBTI and anti-immigration, nothing is what it seems. Trump will eventually prove to be fully woke and fully pro-immigration, but under a totalitarian Big Brother society - a fully tokenized and Palentir and AI-driven superstate. In order to be launched into the position of power as messiah and king of kings, the masses must embrace him as savior and in order to achieve that, those masses must first have certain issues well burned into their minds.
Only when that is realized and everyone is convinced of the Satanic deepstate evil, only to be brought down via an emotional war of attrition, will the solution follow via the redemption of Donald Trump. It is a high-level chess game, which will presumably culminate in another civil war, an assassination attempt on Donald Trump and ultimately another alien invasion - at least for show.
We are now still in the Problemphase of the Problem, Reaction, Solution game. The problem now needs to be put on the masses' minds first. The new pope will be positioned as part of the problem. Then comes the reaction phase (a hoaxed assassination attempt on Trump, civil war, etcetera) and then the Phoenix moment after which Trump will rise as messiah and king of kings. Who knows, maybe on Monday we are going to see the kickoff toward that unmasking of that (deliberately so positioned) Satanic deepstate. Indeed, the day before yesterday, Trump announced a very very big annoucement for next Monday (as big as it can get). Bring it on!
In short, if Chinese products and raw materials cannot be brought into the US, it is the American People who will suffer most. Yes, it would be great for the US to begin manufacturing these goods ourselves, but we do not have the factories nor the infrastructure to begin making these goods before the economy nosedives. Fewer goods with trillions more dollars circulating will result in the US dollar, continuing to lose value. When you add in the BRICS variable and the fact that the US recently lost our petrodollar status, it is only a matter of time before all of those recently printed dollars begin to flood back into the US as the BRICS nations dump their dollars for newer, commodity-backed currency.
Trump is bringing us down, for the digital reset. Prepare.