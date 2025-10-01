Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gregory’s NewsletterSubscribe to watch"Crisis As Deception." GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN THEATRE. What You Need To Know. Mannarino From Greg MGregory MannarinoOct 01, 2025∙ Paid45123ShareLink to the article I covered in this video.SHUTDOWN THEATRE AS DECEPTION. (What To Look For Next).Gregory Mannarino·1:12 PMLions… As we know, this “government” invariably uses “crisis” situations- (like government shutdowns), so to carry out some other agenda.Read full story1.Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inGregory’s NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsGregory MannarinoRecent PostsAmerica Is Dying (If Not Already Dead). THE U.S. ECONOMIC WIPEOUT IS PICKING UP SPEED... Mannarino 18 hrs ago • Gregory MannarinoWITH TOKENIZATION... "YOUR ASSETS" ARE NO LONGER YOURS. (FULL-BREAKDOWN). MannarinoSep 30 • Gregory MannarinoMEDIA CONTROL AND DATA BLACKOUT AS THE US ECONOMY IS IN ABSOLUTE FREEFALL... Important Updates. MannarinoSep 29 • Gregory MannarinoExpect A "SHOCK EVENT." FULL ASSET TOKENIZATION ROLLOUT. (Its Already Happening). Sep 29 • Gregory MannarinoMARKETS A LOOK AHEAD: The Stock Market Is Nearly 6X Overvalued. The BIGGEST STOCK MARKET BUBBLE IN HISTORY. MannarinoSep 28 • Gregory MannarinoAMERICA GOES ON SALE AT A MASSIVE DISCOUNT! As The Economy and Inflation Both Get Worse. MannarinoSep 26 • Gregory MannarinoTHE PATHWAY IS CERTAIN. 10 ECONOMIC RED FLAGS ALL POINTING TOWARDS A MELTDOWN. MannarinoSep 26 • Gregory Mannarino