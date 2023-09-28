Lions and friends…
It has come to my attention that there is a person, or persons, using FB Messenger contacting people who follow my work impersonating me.
THIS IS A SCAMMER!
I do not use FB, or FB Messenger.
I would NEVER reach out to any of you just out of the blue. THAT should be warning #1 that the person reaching out to you IS NOT ME.
I communicate to …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.