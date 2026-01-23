Gregory’s Newsletter

TruthAndLight
5h

This is awful .. Trump is the puppet for the London banksters who are making war with so many .. war earns money and they are after oil, metals, and the interest they collect from printing money. Money that We the People can’t afford. He hasn’t asked congress about this either .. nor the Venezuelan take over.

Thank you Greg for sharing. Praying for the soldiers that are in harms way.

I heard the news on this issue is propaganda .. I have some Christian friends who were born in Isfahan, the Christian sector — one of their family members is there, and we are getting a different story 🧐

Raymond Vincent Ranalletta
5h

Prediction- Should the United States of Israel attack Iran, rest assure Persia is ready. So are their allies.

