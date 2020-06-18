HIGHLY SPECULATIVE BUY ALERT.

DAL --- is a highly speculative buy here. This carries high risk but can potentially pay off big.

Play suggestion: Jan 15, 2021 $30 calls.

READ THIS IN ITS ENTIRETY.

The timing of these alerts is important! Please check the date.

For added guidance, back up my alerts with The BOOM System. Go to my website, TradersChoice.net …