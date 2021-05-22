Lions.. my long term perspective on DASH has not changed, I remain a major bull.
My initial buy was at $280, I bought again at $325, and again at $153.
I fully intend to continue to add to my position moving forward.
My overall perspective on the crypto space remains very positive for the reasons I have outlined lately, especially in the video below- if …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.