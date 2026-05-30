DEADLOCK. US/Iran War Negotiations Blocked. Hegseth States: "The U.S. Ready To Restart Military Strikes." (MAJOR ECONOMIC FALLOUT TO FOLLOW). A Full-Breakdown.
From Greg M
Lions. Yesterday, the tale was that a US/Iran peace deal was close for the umpteenth time.
Today, the Pentagon is openly warning that the United States is ready to restart attacks on Iran. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the US is fully capable and ready of recommencing strikes at any time.
13 FULL WEEKS. THE WAR IS NOW IN DAY 92. And still n…