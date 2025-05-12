Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ol Hickory's avatar
Ol Hickory
7d

Massive head fake today. Gold and silver on sale especially the miners. Stocks are a bull trap

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Cygnus X-1's avatar
Cygnus X-1
7d

Party like it's 1929!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture