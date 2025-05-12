Lions…I did not create this below, it was sent to me by a fan and he said that I could share this with you.

Have a look at the chart below.

Chart breakdown. "Projected US Dollar Devaluation (Purchasing Power 1913–2057)"

The graph visualizes the destruction of the U.S. dollar’s value over time, both historically and at today’s accelerated rate.

Orange Line (Solid). Label: Historical Devaluation (3.48%/yr). This line shows the dollar's long-term decline since the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913. It falls gradually but relentlessly, reflecting the compounding loss of purchasing power at an average rate of 3.48% per year. By today, it reaches around $0.033 (3.3% of original value).

Red Line (Dashed). Label: Current Devaluation (9.5%/yr). This line reflects the accelerated collapse since 2020. At 9.5% annual loss, the curve drops sharply, indicating we are in a terminal phase of fiat decay. The slope is steep, showing the dollar racing toward worthlessness far faster than in the past.

"3.3% Value Remaining (2024)" This line marks where the dollar stands today. It emphasizes just how little of the original 1913 value remains, we are nearly at the end.

"Near-Zero ($0.001)" This is the projected collapse line, the point at which the dollar has essentially no value left, IN THE YEAR 2057.