(Reuters)- Global debt rose to a record $348T at end-2025, with nearly $29T added in just one year.

Governments drove the move. With with the United States, China, and the euro area accounting for roughly three-quarters of the jump. The cycle is now being driven more by persistent fiscal deficits in major economies than by households.

Lions.

This is a perfect storm.

Now lets break this down as it is following exactly what we would said would happen in this environment.

Hyper-debt must expand, faster, as this is a government deficit/refinancing cycle. (Exactly as we said would happen). That makes the system even more sensitive to interest rates which must be artificially suppressed even more. #FAKE (non-productive) liquidity MUST be pumped into the system even faster. More debt means more debt issuance, more debt issuance means FASTER currency devaluation. Faster currency devaluation = economic wipeout. As the stock market moves higher the more debt/fake non-productive liquidity is pumped into it. For the US, it means more dependence on debt markets where the Fed/Treasury complex is BUYING IT ALL. With more pressure to suppress rates, this mechanism inflates the debt even faster, and therefore destroys the purchasing power of the dollar at an accelerated pace. We have not seen anything yet.

GM