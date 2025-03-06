Lions. Bonds are selling off pushing yields higher, globally.
What we are seeing as of late is increased instability in the world’s debt market. And here, its geopolitical uncertainty driving it IMO.
If this continues, I would expect to see increasing pressure on world stock markets. More than likely this will cause/allow central banks to get into the deb…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.