Lions and friends…
Despite recent volatility in the stock market, the debt market- which is THE driver of global markets remains stable.
The MMRI is currently 226.7.
This tells me that there is a high probability that what we are seeing in the equity market should stabilize however, IF we see a spike in the MMRI, I would expect more losses for stocks.
GM
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.