Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
7h

Greg. I’ve been ‘absent’ for a coupla weeks … my ex/wife, love of my life committed suicide in a hotel in Santa Cruz 2 weeks ago. I don’t want thoughts or Prayers nor would she.

The first casualty of the millions that will follow!

Keep up the good fight My Brother.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Lucas's avatar
Lucas
9hEdited

Key being the “Stein” in Epstein.

I have recently read “Jewish Supremacism” by David Duke.

I understand why the vague word “globalist” is thrown around so much now.

The supposedly nameless / faceless “globalists” can certainly be more acutely characterised.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture