DEPROGRAMMING 101. (Part 1.)
From Greg M
Lions…
I want to start here. Below I have put together a “spotters guide” of sorts, so you can easily recognize “programming” when you see/hear it.
PROGRAMMING SPOTTER’S GUIDE. (Know it on sight).
Red flags… (instant tells).
Fear + urgency with no numbers (“act now,” “or else”).
Single-cause/deflection stories. (As in “Inflation is just corporate greed and …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.