Lions, it’s EXCEEDINGLY clear what is happening right now.
Recent events prove that the goal here is to destabilize.
Let’s break this down.
THE RECIPE FOR TOTAL GLOBAL CONTROL… (DESTABILIZE NATIONS THROUGH PROXY CHAOS).
The Manifesto Is Obvious. Promise equity, deliver enslavement. Promise safety, deliver surveillance. Promise unity, deliver digital contro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.