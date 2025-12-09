DESTROYED FROM WITHIN... WHAT BREAKS/IS BREAKING NEXT.
From Greg M
Lions…
While Main Street chokes to death on record household debt and a tidal wave of new delinquencies, “The System and its Priest” Donald Trump, quietly rolled out another $12 billion “emergency” farm bailout, being called “bridge payments.”
Using word swapping, “bridge payments instead of bailout,” to patch the increasing deliberately inflicted damage…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.