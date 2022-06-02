Lions and friends.
FIRST! A tremendous thank you to those of you who do support my work and this free newsletter. Love you guys/gals!
SECOND…
I would be looking at any opportunity to add to oil and gas producers, XOM, CVX, DVN. To say the very least these companies have performed VERY well for us.
With the banks, I continue to hold- I have no intention to s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.